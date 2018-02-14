Devils' Taylor Hall: Returns for third period
Hall (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Fantasy owners and Devils' fans can stop holding their collective breaths, as Hall just needed one period in the room to be evaluated. Hall already has one goal in Tuesday's matchup, extending his point streak to 15 games with 10 goals and 23 points -- eight on the power play -- in that span.
