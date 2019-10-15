Devils' Taylor Hall: Rounding into form
Hall scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.
The goal was his first of the season. Hall suggested in training camp he didn't quite feel 100 percent after recovering from last year's knee surgery, but he looked good in this one and has five points through six games to kick off the 2019-20 campaign.
