Coach John Hynes relayed Monday that Hall (knee) has been ruled out through the end of March, as he won't return until the season's last two-three games at the earliest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

New Jersey's third-to-last game of the season comes on April 1, so Hall won't be back earlier than that, if at all. It may be time for owners who have been holding on to last season's Hart Trophy winner to cut bait, especially if they lack an IR spot in which to stash Hall, who last suited up Dec. 23.