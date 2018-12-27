Hall will not be available for Thursday's clash with Boston due to a lower-body injury, Steve Cangialosi of MSG Networks reports.

Hall appears to have suffered a recurrence of the same injury that previously held him out of the lineup against Vegas and Nashville on Dec. 14 and 15, per New Jersey Devils radio play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin of . If Hall was playing through this injury prior to the Christmas break, it didn't seem to slow him down at all, as he racked up six points in four games. John Quenneville was promoted from the minors and figures to slot into the lineup with Hall sidelined.