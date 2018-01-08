Devils' Taylor Hall: Says red-hot against Isles

Hall scored for the second straight game, had an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Islanders.

The Devils are slumping, but it isn't due to a lack of effort from Hall, who has racked up five points and 18 shots on goal in his last two games. The 26-year-old has found twine in three consecutive outings and is now up to 15 goals and 42 points in 39 games. He's simply electrifying when he's at his best, so take full advantage of this recent tear.