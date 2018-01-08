Devils' Taylor Hall: Says red-hot against Isles
Hall scored for the second straight game, had an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Islanders.
The Devils are slumping, but it isn't due to a lack of effort from Hall, who has racked up five points and 18 shots on goal in his last two games. The 26-year-old has found twine in three consecutive outings and is now up to 15 goals and 42 points in 39 games. He's simply electrifying when he's at his best, so take full advantage of this recent tear.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...