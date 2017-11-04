Devils' Taylor Hall: Scores against former club

Hall scored a goal and recorded six shots through 20:49 of ice time during Friday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

The 26-year-old winger is now up to an impressive four goals, 16 points and 42 shots through 12 games this season. With the Devils showcasing more offensive upside this year, and Hall locked into a go-to scoring role, he projects to remain a strong fantasy asset in all settings.