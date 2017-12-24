Devils' Taylor Hall: Secures fifth multi-point outing this season
Hall managed to put up a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Blackhawks.
Hall is enjoying one of his best seasons to date, as the presence of 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier, an explosive puck-pusher, has done wonders for the eighth-year winger. It's hard to believe that Hall is just 26 years old given that he already has that much service time to supplement 412 points (163 goals, 249 assists) in 484 career games between the Oilers and Devils. He's the real deal, though, and fantasy owners should have him cemented into season-long lineups.
