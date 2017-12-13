Devils' Taylor Hall: Set for Thursday absence
Hall (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Montreal and is listed as day-to-day.
The dynamic winger suffered the injury late in Tuesday's game against Los Angeles and was absent from Wednesday's practice. While his absence will be a difficult blow for the Devils to absorb, the team indicated that the injury is a contusion and that Hall avoided any structural damage to his knee. There's no word yet as to whether or not Hall's in contention to play Friday against Dallas, but Jesper Bratt is expected to skate in his place on the first line Thursday.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Status uncertain•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Leaves in third period•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Collects two more points in win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Leads way against Vancouver•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Collects two points against Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...