Devils' Taylor Hall: Set for Thursday absence

Hall (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Montreal and is listed as day-to-day.

The dynamic winger suffered the injury late in Tuesday's game against Los Angeles and was absent from Wednesday's practice. While his absence will be a difficult blow for the Devils to absorb, the team indicated that the injury is a contusion and that Hall avoided any structural damage to his knee. There's no word yet as to whether or not Hall's in contention to play Friday against Dallas, but Jesper Bratt is expected to skate in his place on the first line Thursday.