Devils' Taylor Hall: Set to miss third straight game
Hall (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hall didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate and has officially been deemed unfit to play. The Devils' offense runs through Hall, who has 37 points in 33 games while firing 113 shots on net (3.42 per game). The 27-year-old will shift his focus to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, and fantasy owners will have to decide whether to risk starting an injured Hall for the possibility of him returning for the final three games of the week.
