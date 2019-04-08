Hall (knee) -- who underwent knee surgery -- is expected to get back on the ice in June, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hall's injury almost single handedly derailed the Devils' season, as the world-class winger racked up 37 points in 33 games prior to getting hurt and was on pace for another 90-point campaign. Assuming the Calgary native doesn't suffer any setbacks, his timeline should have him back to 100 percent in time for the start of training camp in the fall and ready to make another run at a Hart Trophy.