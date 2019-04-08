Devils' Taylor Hall: Set to resume skating in June
Hall (knee) -- who underwent knee surgery -- is expected to get back on the ice in June, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Hall's injury almost single handedly derailed the Devils' season, as the world-class winger racked up 37 points in 33 games prior to getting hurt and was on pace for another 90-point campaign. Assuming the Calgary native doesn't suffer any setbacks, his timeline should have him back to 100 percent in time for the start of training camp in the fall and ready to make another run at a Hart Trophy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...