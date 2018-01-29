Devils' Taylor Hall: Shooting for Tuesday return
Hall (hand) is anticipating to return for Tuesday clash against Buffalo, NHL.com reports.
Hall practiced with the team Monday, and told the media afterwords "If everything goes well, I should be able to play tomorrow", which would snap his streak of missed games at three. The 26-year-old also revealed his ailment was nagging him through a couple previous contests, and took action so it could heal and not progress further. With the Devils taking losses in each of their last four games, Hall's 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) will be gladly welcomed back -- that is, as long as he doesn't experience a setback before Tuesday night.
