Devils' Taylor Hall: Sitting out next two games
Hall won't suit up due to a hand issue for Monday's tilt against Detroit, or Tuesday's matchup versus Boston, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.
Hall must have sustained the injury during his one assist performance against Philadelphia on Saturday, but the ailment isn't a long-term concern according to head coach John Hynes, and the 26-year-old could return as soon as Thursday against Nashville. With the All-Star intermission imminent and New Jersey gearing up for a tight Metropolitan division race, they're likely using precaution to ensure its superstar winger is at full health exiting the break. Hall has been on a torrid pace lately as well, collecting an impressive 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last seven contests since the New Year, so hopefully a little time off doesn't disturb his performance on the ice.
