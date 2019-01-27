Hall (lower body) skated by himself prior to New Jersey's practice Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since Dec. 23, missing the last 13 games. The reigning Hart Trophy winner had 37 points in 33 games prior to the injury and the Devils have certainly missed his elite offensive production. Head coach John Hynes says that Hall isn't progressing quite as fast as expected, but he is making progress. It seems like Hall will at least miss Monday's game in Pittsburgh.