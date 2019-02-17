Hall (lower body) skated by himself before Sunday morning's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This is a big step for Hall's recovery, and coach John Hynes said Hall is still on pace to return at some point this year. He'll need to get some full practices under his belt before that's possible. The Devils could desperately use him as they've lost 13 of 23 games without Hall in the lineup.

