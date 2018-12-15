Hall (lower body) did not travel to Nashville and will sit out Saturday's game against the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall will miss both ends of the Devils' back-to-back set Friday and Saturday because of the lower-body issue after he exited practice early for what was originally reported as "precautionary reasons.". He'll now take aim at returning to action Tuesday when New Jersey hosts the Maple Leafs.