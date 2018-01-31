Play

Devils' Taylor Hall: Slapped with fine

Hall was fined $5,000 for boarding Buffalo's Kyle Okposo in Tuesday's win.

Hall's hit -- for which he received a two-penalty -- left Okposo in pain, though he was able to finish out the game. The former Oiler also scored in the contest, taking his season totals to 18 goals and 49 points in just 44 games.

