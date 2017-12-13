Devils' Taylor Hall: Status uncertain

Whether Hall (lower body) travels with the team to Montreal on Thursday remains undecided, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Hall still managed to pot a pair of goals in Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles before being forced out of the game due to injury. If the winger is out of the lineup versus the Habs, the team will not only need to find a replacement on the top line, but also the power play where he has notched 10 of his 31 points this season. Drew Stafford could be tasked with both responsibilities in Hall's absence.