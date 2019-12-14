Devils' Taylor Hall: Staying on road trip
Hall is expected to travel with the Devils for Saturday's game in Arizona, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Hall was held out of the lineup Friday for precautionary reasons. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, trade talks involving Hall have started to gain some traction. If the talks remain strong, it's unlikely the winger will suit up for Saturday's game.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Held out for precautionary reasons•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Wrangles two points in loss•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Trade rumors heating up•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Breaks goal-scoring funk•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Picks up power-play assist in win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes another assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.