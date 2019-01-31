Devils' Taylor Hall: Still being evaluated
Hall (lower body) did not skate Thursday as he was visiting with a doctor, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Considering that Hall didn't skate in the latest session and remains on injured reserve, don't expect him to play against the Rangers on Thursday. The stud winger has already missed the past 14 games, and owners can only hope to see Hall in action against the Canadiens on Saturday. Check back to see whether he ends up taking the team charter for that game.
