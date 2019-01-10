Devils' Taylor Hall: Still not skating
Hall has yet to get back on the ice since suffering his lower-body injury, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The fact that Hall isn't taking part in any on-ice activities effectively rules him out versus Toronto on Thursday and likely means he should be considered week-to-week at best. With Hall out of action the last seven games, Jesper Bratt has been tasked with holding down a spot on the top line and has produced three points over that stretch.
