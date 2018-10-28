Devils' Taylor Hall: Streak at seven games, 11 points

Hall had a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers to extend his point streak to seven games (two goals, nine assists).

Those 11 points are a career-best through eight games in any of his nine NHL seasons. Hall's Hart trophy last season was no fluke. This guy is a beast, both on the ice and in the fantasy arena. And his growing chemistry with Nico Hischier should continue to keep him at or near the top of the NHL scoring charts.