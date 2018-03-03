Devils' Taylor Hall: Streak stays alive

Hall scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The relevance behind this goal is that it extended Hall's point streak to a staggering 24 games or 17 if you've been tallying up his numbers since Jan. 30, when the winger returned from a hand injury. Beyond that, he has 34 points total during his streak. Claiming that there is anybody hotter in the NHL right now would be nearly impossible to defend.

