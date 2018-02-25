Devils' Taylor Hall: Tacks on two more helpers
Hall assisted on both Kyle Palmieri goals Saturday in a 2-1 home win over the Islanders.
Nobody in the league has a longer point streak than Hall, who's had at least a goal or assist in 14 straight outings. New Jersey's top-line winger from the left side actually has a point in all 21 games of 2018, but the official counter on his streak reset Jan. 22, when a hand injury surfaced and he ended up missing three games. Hall has a penchant for slicing his way through the attacking zone, having accumulated the 12th-most shots on goal in the league with 208 through 57 contests. If you own Hall and he's not in your fantasy lineups, we're just going to assume that's some kind of computer glitch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...