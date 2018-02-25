Devils' Taylor Hall: Tacks on two more helpers

Hall assisted on both Kyle Palmieri goals Saturday in a 2-1 home win over the Islanders.

Nobody in the league has a longer point streak than Hall, who's had at least a goal or assist in 14 straight outings. New Jersey's top-line winger from the left side actually has a point in all 21 games of 2018, but the official counter on his streak reset Jan. 22, when a hand injury surfaced and he ended up missing three games. Hall has a penchant for slicing his way through the attacking zone, having accumulated the 12th-most shots on goal in the league with 208 through 57 contests. If you own Hall and he's not in your fantasy lineups, we're just going to assume that's some kind of computer glitch.