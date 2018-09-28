Devils' Taylor Hall: Tallies two assists in win

Hall went goalless Thursday but did manage two assists in New Jersey's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Last season's Hart Memorial Trophy recipient will have to conjure up an encore performance if the Devils hope to get back to the postseason again. Hall led New Jersey in scoring a season ago, producing 41 more points than the team's next-highest scorer (Nico Hischier).

