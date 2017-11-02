Devils' Taylor Hall: Tallies two assists
Hall picked up two assists and four shots on goal in a 2-0 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
The Devils traded for Hall to boost their offense, and he's definitely done that this season. In his last five games he's tallied 10 points.
