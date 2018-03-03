Devils' Taylor Hall: The streak stays alive
Hall scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
The reason to be interested in this is that this goal extended Hall's point streak to a staggering 24 games. Yes, the first-overall pick from 2010 has at least one point in 24 straight contests. Beyond that, he has 34 points total during his streak. To claim there is anybody hotter in the NHL right now would be hard to defend.
