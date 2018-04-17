Devils' Taylor Hall: Three-point performance in Game 3 win

Hall scored a goal on six shots while adding two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

After the Devils fell behind 1-0 early in the second period, Hall took the game over, scoring an unassisted goal on a failed clearing attempt 12 minutes later, then setting up Will Butcher and Stefan Noesen in the third period to put New Jersey in the lead for good. Hall has five points (two goals, three assists) in three games so far this series, and expect him to come out flying again Wednesday as the team looks to knot things up at two games apiece.