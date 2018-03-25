Devils' Taylor Hall: Top-scoring left winger in NHL

Hall's assist Saturday in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay gives him a four-game, six-point streak that includes four assists.

Hall has 82 points in 70 games this season and is currently tied with Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau as the top point getter on the left wing in the entire league. Hall should earn some Hart votes this postseason. He's been that good.

