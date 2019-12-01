The Devils have started to listen to teams interested in acquiring Hall, reports TSN.ca.

Of course, there's no guarantee the Devils will move the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, but this season has been a bomb for the team. And Hall has indicated he'll test free agency next summer. A move may not come soon, as the Devils don't need to do anything until the deadline. But there could be a small window now, depending on cost. Hall has 21 points in 24 games this season, but just four goals.