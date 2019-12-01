Devils' Taylor Hall: Trade rumors heating up
The Devils have started to listen to teams interested in acquiring Hall, reports TSN.ca.
Of course, there's no guarantee the Devils will move the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, but this season has been a bomb for the team. And Hall has indicated he'll test free agency next summer. A move may not come soon, as the Devils don't need to do anything until the deadline. But there could be a small window now, depending on cost. Hall has 21 points in 24 games this season, but just four goals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.