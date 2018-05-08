Devils' Taylor Hall: Treated for hand injury

The Devils have disclosed that Hall underwent surgery April 30 to repair torn ligaments in his left hand, but the star winger will be ready for training camp.

Hall, who is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, played through the injury and wound up with a career-high 93 points (including 37 on the man advantage) through 76 contests, not including two goals and four assists through five games of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. He certainly won't come cheap in fantasy leagues this fall, so draft accordingly.