Devils' Taylor Hall: Treated for hand injury
The Devils have disclosed that Hall underwent surgery April 30 to repair torn ligaments in his left hand, but the star winger will be ready for training camp.
Hall, who is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, played through the injury and wound up with a career-high 93 points (including 37 on the man advantage) through 76 contests, not including two goals and four assists through five games of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. He certainly won't come cheap in fantasy leagues this fall, so draft accordingly.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Voted as finalist for MVP•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Just can't buy a point•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Three-point performance in Game 3 win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Carries offense in playoff loss•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Out for regular-season finale•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Bolsters Hart Trophy case•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...