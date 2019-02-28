Devils' Taylor Hall: Undergoes knee procedure
Hall had arthroscopic surgery on his knee, which raises doubts about his availability the rest of the season, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
The Devils have kept the nature of Hall's injury close to the vest, but the fact that he underwent a procedure on his knee explains why the world-class winger has been limited to off-ice work and unable to skate of late. At this point, the Calgary native should probably be considered week-to-week, though he is running out of weeks in the season.
