Devils' Taylor Hall: Voted as finalist for MVP
Hall was named as a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Friday, NHL.com reports.
It's no surprise that Hall is a serious contender to be the "player judged most valuable to his team." Hall had career bests in goals (39) and points (93), and he solidified himself in the race with a 26-game point streak that spanned form Jan. 2 to March 6 and included 18 goals and 20 helpers. Most importantly, he helped lead the Devils to their first Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2011-12 campaign, and Hall had limited help around him with rookie Nico Hischier's 52 points as the second most on the team. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar are the other finalists.
