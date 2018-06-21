Devils' Taylor Hall: Wins franchise's first Hart Trophy

Hall has been voted the Hart Trophy recipient, awarded for the NHL's Most Valuable Player, for the 2017-18 season, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hall had never sniffed the finalists of this award int he past, previously topping out at 80 points during the 2013-14 season. Although he only finished sixth overall in points, the voters deemed him the most worthy candidate in a slight edge over Nathan MacKinnon. The star forward, still just 26 despite having eight NHL seasons under his belt, will return to New Jersey next season as the franchise takes aim at its first playoff series victory since the Devils lost in the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2011-12 season.