Devils' Taylor Hall: Won't link up with team
Hall (lower body) is not expected to join the team for it's remaining three road games, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Perhaps more concerning for fantasy owners is the fact that Hall has yet to resume skating and has been limited to off-ice work. The world-class winger has already missed the previous four games, with his next opportunity to suit up not until Jan. 10 versus the Maple Leafs.
