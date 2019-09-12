Devils' Taylor Hall: Won't participate in scrimmage
Hall (knee) won't participate in the Devils' split-squad scrimmage Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hall has been skating for several months and should be 100-percent healthy for New Jersey's Oct. 4 regular-season opener against the Jets, but the Devils are planning on holding him out of game action until the latter-part of their preseason schedule. The 27-year-old winger's first chance to return to the lineup likely won't arrive until Wednesday's exhibition matchup with the Rangers at the earliest.
