Hall (knee) won't see action in either of Monday's split squad preseason contests, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Considering Hall is still working his way back from his knee injury, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team taking a cautious approach. New Jersey will suit up against the Rangers on Sept. 18, though the club could opt to hold Hall out until closer to Opening Night. If the Calgary native is truly back to 100 percent, he will no doubt be eager to prove he is still the 93-point producer from 2017-18.