Hall won't play in Saturday's game against the Coyotes as the Devils, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Devils have garnered interest from multiple teams for Hall, and so he'll be held out as a precautionary measure since a trade appears imminent. It appears the 28-year-old has played his last game for the Devils, and it's a matter of time before his next destination is revealed.

