Devils' Taylor Hall: Wrangles two points in loss
Hall scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.
Hall found Kyle Palmieri for a power-play tally in the second period, and later scored one for himself in the third. Both goals brought the Devils within one, but they couldn't tie it. Hall now has six markers and 25 points in 29 games. The 28-year-old has four points in his last three games -- he'll likely remain productive even as the Devils struggle.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.