Hall scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Hall found Kyle Palmieri for a power-play tally in the second period, and later scored one for himself in the third. Both goals brought the Devils within one, but they couldn't tie it. Hall now has six markers and 25 points in 29 games. The 28-year-old has four points in his last three games -- he'll likely remain productive even as the Devils struggle.