Meier registered one goal and an assist in the 6-2 road win over the Stars on Thursday night.

Meier scored the fourth goal of the game for his 19th of the year and subsequently chased Jake Oettinger out of the net when the Stars pulled him. In addition to his lone goal, Meier added an assist, three shots on net, two hits and a plus-3 rating in 16:28 of ice time. Meier might not have earned a point in his last game but he is up to 12 total points in his last eight games played, including eight goals during that span. His recent point streak is encouraging and fantasy managers may want to consider adding him as the playoffs get nearer.