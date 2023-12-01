Coach Lindy Ruff said that Meier (lower body) has a chance to play Friday versus San Jose, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Meier has missed the last seven games, but he really wants to play Friday versus his ex-teammates from San Jose, as this will be his first opportunity to do so. Meier was dealt in late February and managed nine goals and 14 points in 21 games with the Devils in 2022-23 and has five goals and six assists in 14 games this season. Meier will likely be a game-time decision, so check closer to puck drop to see his status.