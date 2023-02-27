The Sharks sent Meier (upper body), Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, Scott Harrington and a fifth-round pick to New Jersey on Sunday in exchange for Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and draft three picks, including a 2023 first.

The Devils were considered one of the favorites to land Meier as his trade market heated up and now they've landed one of the top targets available. The 26-year-old has 31 goals, 52 points, 255 shots and 112 hits this season. Last year, he set new career highs with 35 goals and 76 points. Meier carries a $6 million cap hit and will be due for a raise when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason. New Jersey will likely want to begin working on an extension as soon as possible.