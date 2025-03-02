Meier scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Meier didn't score in February -- his goal drought was up to eight games before he tallied the game-winner 14 seconds into the third period of this contest. The 28-year-old winger had just three assists during his scoring slump, which has occasionally cost him a few minutes of playing time. He's now at 16 goals, 39 points, 172 shots on net, 100 hits, 48 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 60 outings overall.