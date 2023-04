Meier scored two goals and an assist on three shots, fueling the Devils to an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Meier scored a power-play goal in the second period and added another goal in the third period. He would also add an assist on Jack Hughes' power-play goal. This performance gives Meier points in back-to-back games with four points in that span. The former Shark is up to 40 goals and 65 points in 75 games.