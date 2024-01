Meier, who was on the injured reserve list with a mid-body issue, is expected to play Wednesday against Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier has nine goals and 15 points in 28 outings this year. He was last in the lineup Dec. 30. Meier is projected to skate alongside Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer on the second line, per Stein. Shane Bowers, who was in the lineup for New Jersey's previous three games, is likely to be a healthy scratch Wednesday.