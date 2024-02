Meier scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Meier snapped his 12-game goal drought in the third period, and that tally was the game-winner. The 27-year-old hasn't popped off the page in his first full year with the Devils, picking up 10 goals and 11 assists through 39 appearances. The winger has added 110 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-23 rating, and his middling production has led to him playing on the third line lately.