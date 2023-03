Meier scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He pulled the Devils into a 2-2 tie with a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 9:41 of the third. Meier then fired a one-timer on the power play at 17:44 of the same frame with Akira Schmid pulled for the extra attacker. In seven games in Jersey, Meier has three goals and one assist in seven games. This was his first multi-point game in his new uniform.