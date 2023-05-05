Meier (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Carolina on Friday for Game 2, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier missed Game 1 on Wednesday after taking a big hit from the Rangers' Jacob Trouba in Game 7 of the opening round. He practiced Friday, which is a positive sign. Meier had nary a point in seven games against the Rangers in the playoffs. He was terrific in the regular season, tallying 40 times with 26 assists in 78 games, split between the Devils and Sharks.