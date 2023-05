Meier (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in Game 1 against Carolina on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier had 40 goals and 66 points in 78 regular-season outings between San Jose and New Jersey. However, he was held off the scoresheet during the Devils' seven-game series against the Rangers. Miles Wood might be asked to take on a bigger role if Meier is unavailable Wednesday.