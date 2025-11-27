Meier scored a goal, placed six shots on net and dished out three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Meier tallied the opening goal for New Jersey to level the score at one apiece midway through the first period. With the goal and power-play helper, the 29-year-old winger has eight goals, 11 assists, 75 shots on net and 42 hits through 23 games this season. Meier has a goal in each of his last three games and has five points in that span. He continues to pace the team in shots on goal and should lead the team in that area while serving as the trigger man on New Jersey's top line. Meier's recent surge in points has him in good shape to reach the 50-point mark for the fourth consecutive year, making him a strong option in most fantasy formats.