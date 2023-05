Meier (upper body) will draw back into the lineup for Friday's contest against Carolina, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Meier missed the series opener Wednesday after absorbing a big hit from the Rangers' Jacob Trouba in Game 7 of New Jersey's first-round series. Meier has no points in seven playoff contests this year, but he recorded 40 goals and 66 points in 78 regular-season outings. He's projected to skate alongside Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer in his return.